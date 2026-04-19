Russia intensifies assaults near Pokrovsk and Hryshyne: fierce fighting continues, - Operation Task Force "East"

The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk urban area, increasing the number of assault infantry units and making greater use of long-range artillery and drone units.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Operation Task Force "East".

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The battles for Pokrovsk and Hryshyne

In particular, as noted, the situation in the Hryshyne area remains tense.

"The enemy is attempting to advance and establish a foothold in the settlement, operating in small infantry groups. Firefights are ongoing," the report states.

Watch more: Minus 70 Russian invaders near Pokrovsk: combat operations by pilots of 414th Brigade "Madiar Birds". VIDEO

It is also noted that in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy on the northern outskirts. In the southern part of the city, Russian forces are attempting to amass equipment and personnel, hoping to create conditions for further advancement northward.

"Our units are identifying and destroying targets, preventing the occupiers from forming strike groups. Strikes are taking place both in Pokrovsk and south of the city," added the Operation Task Force "East".

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 28 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the towns of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, as well as in the direction of the towns of Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhorodne.

See also: Paratroopers from the 46th Brigade eliminated 13 Russian troops, 10 UAVs, and artillery near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, and disrupting enemy logistics, while also carrying out search-and-strike operations. Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.

Casualties among Russian forces

Our troops are inflicting significant casualties on the enemy in terms of both personnel and equipment. Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East"—376 invaders over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,959 UAVs of various types were destroyed, and 148 other pieces of weaponry and equipment were hit. Specifically, 3 tanks, 4 armored vehicles, 17 artillery pieces, 67 vehicles, and 47 pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed or damaged, and over 80 shelters were hit.

Units of the Operation Task Force "East" are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 67 Russian UAV command posts have been destroyed.