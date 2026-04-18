In Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces are launching assaults using small groups and FPV drones, — ’Rubizh’ brigade

The enemy is using small assault groups and drones in the Pokrovsk direction, but Ukrainian forces are eliminating them before they can reach our positions. At the same time, there have been almost no reports of heavy equipment being used recently.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Otchenash, a serviceman with the National Guard of Ukraine’s 4th Special Operations Brigade "Rubizh," spoke about this on Army TV.

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"Yesterday there was this huge piece of equipment that really scared us. It was a scooter, and it was destroyed literally 50 seconds after the soldier rode off on it. We never really got the joke, because he was alone, riding across the field. We destroyed the scooter along with the rider, and that, basically, was the end of the assault," he said.

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The enemy is actively using motorcycles and FPV drones

Instead, the Russians are actively using motorcycles and ATVs. However, as Otchenash pointed out, none of these assaults have been successful over the past month and a half.

The enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicle units remain the greatest threat. The enemy possesses an extremely large number of FPV drones. At the same time, despite their numerical superiority, the level of training among Russian operators remains lower.

"Russians very often use the approach of 'I was told to do it, so I did it—the main thing is to check it off the list.' That's why their quality is indeed lower, but the quantity is just staggering. In March alone, 5,000 FPV drones were discovered in the area defended by the 'Rubizh' Brigade," said Otchenash.