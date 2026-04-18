Day in Donetsk region: One person killed, four injured. PHOTOS

On 17 April, Russian forces carried out 1,355 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

Six private homes were damaged in Raigorodok. Agricultural machinery was damaged in Kuroidivka, Novodonetsk community.

In Mykolaivka, the Russians killed a civilian and wounded another person. Two high-rise buildings and two private houses were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, the enemy struck with an FPV drone – one person was injured and a civilian car was damaged.

A private house was damaged in Mayaky.

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka, Siversk district, a private house was damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian strike on Kramatorsk: two injured and destruction. Photo report

Consequences of the attacks















