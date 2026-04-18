Russian strike on Kramatorsk: two injured and destruction. PHOTOS

Two residents were injured, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack on Kramatorsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Rescuers provided first aid to the injured man and handed him over to ambulance staff.

In addition, rescuers freed three residents from blocked flats by unblocking the doors in a block of flats.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: one person killed, 12 injured

Consequences of the attack







