Russian strike on Kramatorsk: two injured and destruction. PHOTOS
Two residents were injured, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack on Kramatorsk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Rescuers provided first aid to the injured man and handed him over to ambulance staff.
In addition, rescuers freed three residents from blocked flats by unblocking the doors in a block of flats.
Consequences of the attack
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