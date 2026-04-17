Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: one person killed, 12 injured

During the day on 17 April, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb, leaving one person dead and others wounded.

This was reported by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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Dnipro district

In the Dnipro district and the city of Dnipro itself, the attacks sparked fires. They were extinguished.

Four people were injured in the regional centre.

A 54-year-old woman was hospitalised in moderate condition.

Men aged 28, 29, and 49 will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times overnight: there are casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

In the Dnipro district, a 63-year-old woman was injured. She is in the hospital in moderate condition.

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. A service station, private homes, and cars were damaged.

It is reported that a man was killed in the Russian attack. Six other people were injured.

Men aged 28 and 50 are in the hospital in moderate condition. The others will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russian night-time attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to five

Synelnykove district

The enemy also struck the Synelnykove district. A 64-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were injured there. Both were hospitalised in moderate condition.

See more: Massive combined strike: 15 people killed across regions, with Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro hardest hit. PHOTOS