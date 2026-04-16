Russian night-time attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to five

In Dnipro, the death toll has risen to five following a Russian attack on the night of 16 April.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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He could not be saved

It is reported that a 48-year-old man died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries during the Russian night-time attack on Dnipro.

"The doctors fought until the very end. Unfortunately, they were unable to save him…", he said.

It is reported that the enemy strike on the city claimed four lives.

Update:

As of 4:15, the number of victims has risen to five.

"They have just found another body. The fourth person was killed. One more person has died in the hospital.

Thus, as of 16:15, a total of five people have been killed," Mayor Borys Filatov said.

What happened

As a reminder, Dnipro came under Russian attack on the night of 16 April. The enemy targeted residential areas of the city. Residential buildings, garages and cars were on fire. An educational institution was damaged. Three deaths were reported.

Massive shelling on 16 April

On the night of 16 April 2026, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and strike drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and other regions came under attack.

As of this morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and over 100 injured; figures are being updated.

Four people were killed in Kyiv, including a child. Over 50 people were injured. The Podil and Obolon districts suffered the most damage.

In Odesa, eight people were killed and dozens injured as a result of two waves of attacks. Port and residential infrastructure has been damaged, and a high-rise building has been partially destroyed.

In Kharkiv, civilians were injured by drone strikes, and damage has been reported in residential areas.