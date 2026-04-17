Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times overnight: there are casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

Two men were injured, and a secondary school, houses, and cars were damaged as a result of overnight strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

The occupiers struck the district with drones and artillery. They targeted Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk rural, Marhanets, and Myrove districts.

A fire broke out. Two apartment blocks and three private houses, an agricultural firm, a farm building, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged.











Read also on Censor.NET: Russians attacked four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: 27 casualties already reported in Dnipro

Dniprovskyi District

On the morning of 17 April, the enemy attacked Dnipro. A transport company and urban infrastructure were damaged. A trolleybus was destroyed.

A high-rise building was also damaged as a result of the attack.

Two men were injured as a result of yesterday’s strike in the Novooleksandrivka community. A secondary school, a private house and a car were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian night-time attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to five











