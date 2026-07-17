Occupiers dropped five KABs on Sumy: civilian infrastructure was damaged

On the night of July 16–17, Russian occupation forces launched five strikes on Sumy using guided aerial bombs. The attack resulted in hits on civilian infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy RMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, less than six hours had passed since the previous KAB strike on the outskirts of Sumy. In total, the occupiers dropped five guided bombs on the city; two of them struck the city center.

A non-residential high-rise building was damaged in one of the epicenters of the strike. Hundreds of windows were shattered in nearby buildings. All necessary emergency services are on the scene, and assessments of the affected areas are ongoing.

Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is still being verified.

What led up to this?

Throughout the day on July 17, seven civilians, including a 4-year-old child, were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy district.

In the Stetskivsky Starosta District, three people were injured as a result of shelling from a multiple-launch rocket system. One man was hospitalized, while the other two victims—a man and a woman—are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the center of Sumy, a Russian drone attacked civilian infrastructure, injuring a man. He is receiving the necessary medical care at a hospital.

On the outskirts of Sumy, two more people sought medical attention following an evening airstrike with guided bombs on a residential area. The woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, and the man sustained injuries. Both received the necessary medical care.

In addition, in the Sumy district, a Russian drone struck near a car on a highway. As a result, a 4-year-old child suffered an acute stress reaction. The child’s life is not in danger.

Read more: Russian air strike on Sumy: number of injured rises to 21, three killed