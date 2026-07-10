ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10200 visitors online
News Photo Attack on rescuers
281 0

Rescuers come under follow-up enemy strike in Dnipropetrovsk region: vehicle damaged. PHOTOS

In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers came under a follow-up Russian strike while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian attack on a vocational school building.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

A vocational school building caught fire following an enemy attack on the village of Kapulivka in the Pokrovske rural community.

Emergency workers who arrived at the scene immediately began battling the blaze. However, while they were extinguishing the fire, the enemy treacherously launched a follow-up strike.

A fire and rescue vehicle was damaged in the cynical attack.

The State Emergency Service reported that none of the personnel had been injured.

See more: Occupiers strike rescuers in Donetsk region: armored medical vehicle damaged. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack

Russians strike at rescue workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike at rescue workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike at rescue workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike at rescue workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike at rescue workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Author: 

shoot out (17980) rescuers (74) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1056) Dnipropetrovsk region (2443) Nikopol district (666) Kapulivka (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 