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Rescuers come under follow-up enemy strike in Dnipropetrovsk region: vehicle damaged. PHOTOS
In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers came under a follow-up Russian strike while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian attack on a vocational school building.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
A vocational school building caught fire following an enemy attack on the village of Kapulivka in the Pokrovske rural community.
Emergency workers who arrived at the scene immediately began battling the blaze. However, while they were extinguishing the fire, the enemy treacherously launched a follow-up strike.
A fire and rescue vehicle was damaged in the cynical attack.
The State Emergency Service reported that none of the personnel had been injured.
The aftermath of the attack
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