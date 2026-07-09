Occupiers strike rescuers in Donetsk region: armored medical vehicle damaged. PHOTOS

Today, July 9, Russian troops once again struck rescuers in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

It is noted that an enemy strike damaged an armored medical vehicle that was heading to the site of a mission.

Fortunately, the personnel were not injured.

See more: Fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv have been extinguished, - SES. PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike





See more: Russia attacked rescue workers in Zaporizhzhia whilst they were fighting fire. PHOTOS



