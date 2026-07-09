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Occupiers strike rescuers in Donetsk region: armored medical vehicle damaged. PHOTOS
Today, July 9, Russian troops once again struck rescuers in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
It is noted that an enemy strike damaged an armored medical vehicle that was heading to the site of a mission.
Fortunately, the personnel were not injured.
Consequences of the strike
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