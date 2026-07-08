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News Photo Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
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Fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv have been extinguished, - SES. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, emergency services have extinguished all the fires caused by overnight enemy shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

As noted, administrative buildings and warehouses were on fire in the Sviatoshyn and Desnianskyi districts. Work is ongoing to dismantle and douse the structures of the damaged buildings.

As a reminder, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the shelling.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s overnight missile attack on Kyiv: emergency services are extinguishing fires, there are one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July
Shelling of Kyiv on 8 July

What led up to this?

Read more: Search and rescue operations have been completed at both locations following Russian strike on Kyiv: 19 dead, 61 injured. PHOTOS

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Kyiv (3010) shoot out (17936) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1051)
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