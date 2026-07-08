Fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv have been extinguished, - SES. PHOTOS
In Kyiv, emergency services have extinguished all the fires caused by overnight enemy shelling.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Consequences of the attack
As noted, administrative buildings and warehouses were on fire in the Sviatoshyn and Desnianskyi districts. Work is ongoing to dismantle and douse the structures of the damaged buildings.
As a reminder, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the shelling.
What led up to this?
- Last night, it was reported that powerful explosions had been heard in Kyiv: the enemy was launching ballistic missile strikes, with fires breaking out at the impact sites and casualties reported.
- It later emerged that there were fatalities and casualties as a result of the Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv.
- It was also noted that in the morning, the enemy had attacked Kyiv and the surrounding region with rocket-powered drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password