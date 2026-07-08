Consequences of Russian Federation’s overnight missile attack on Kyiv: emergency services are extinguishing fires, there are one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

Two people were injured during a nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The aftermath of the Russian strike

As reported, fires broke out in the Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital last night as a result of a Russian missile strike.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district , a fire broke out in an administrative building and storage facilities. Two people were injured, one of whom has been hospitalised.

, a fire broke out in an administrative building and storage facilities. Two people were injured, one of whom has been hospitalised. At another address, a garage co-operative was on fire. The fire has been extinguished. An administrative building and trams were also damaged as a result of the shelling.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out in some storage facilities.

The fires have now been brought under control at all other locations. Rescue workers and all relevant services are working at the scene. Information regarding casualties and those injured is being verified.

As of 8:25 a.m., it is known that one woman was killed and two people were injured as a result of the attack last night.

See more: Search and rescue operations have been completed at both locations following Russian strike on Kyiv: 19 dead, 61 injured. PHOTOS





















Updated Information

As the State Emergency Service later reported, as of 8:30 a.m., rescue workers are continuing to extinguish fires at two locations in the Sviatoshyn and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

The body of a woman was discovered while firefighters were extinguishing a fire at one of the locations in the Sviatoshyn district.











What led up to this?

Last night, it was reported that powerful explosions had been heard in Kyiv: the enemy is launching ballistic attacks, with fires breaking out at the impact sites and casualties reported.

It was also noted that the enemy is attacking Kyiv and the surrounding region with rocket-powered drones: air defence systems may be engaged.

Read more: Death toll in Kyiv following Russian attack has risen to 19