Death toll in Kyiv following Russian attack has risen to 19

In Kyiv, the death toll from the massive Russian attack on the night of 6 July has risen to 19.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, emergency services have recovered another body from the rubble during rescue operations.

The search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian strike is ongoing. Rescuers are continuing to clear the rubble and search for people.

Russian missile strike on Kyiv and the surrounding region on 6 July

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with over 50 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and six people were killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in two districts of Kyiv following the Russian attack, which destroyed high-rise residential blocks.

Read more: Shelling of Vyshneve: 7 people killed, 29 injured, including 4 rescuers – SES. PHOTOS