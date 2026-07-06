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Houses and two enterprises were damaged, one person was killed: aftermath of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS
On the night of 6 July, Russian occupying forces launched a combined attack on the Kyiv region. Thirteen people were injured and one person was killed.
This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the Bucha district, a private house and two enterprises were damaged – one person was killed and twelve were injured.
Clean-up operations following the attack are currently underway in Vyshneve. Police and rescue workers are evacuating civilians where necessary, as there is a risk of further detonation of hazardous objects," the statement reads.
One person was injured in the Boryspil district.
Massive shelling
- Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, resulting in 11 confirmed deaths as of now. Over 40 people were injured.
- The Air Force reported that Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 UAVs. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having hit their targets.
- Air defence forces intercepted 37 missiles and 326 drones.
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