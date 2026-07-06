Houses and two enterprises were damaged, one person was killed: aftermath of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 July, Russian occupying forces launched a combined attack on the Kyiv region. Thirteen people were injured and one person was killed.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In the Bucha district, a private house and two enterprises were damaged – one person was killed and twelve were injured.



Clean-up operations following the attack are currently underway in Vyshneve. Police and rescue workers are evacuating civilians where necessary, as there is a risk of further detonation of hazardous objects," the statement reads.

One person was injured in the Boryspil district.







See more: Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 14 injured – RMA (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Massive shelling

Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, resulting in 11 confirmed deaths as of now. Over 40 people were injured.

The Air Force reported that Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 UAVs. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having hit their targets.

Air defence forces intercepted 37 missiles and 326 drones.

See more: Occupiers struck Kharkiv and eight settlements in region: 3 killed, 16 wounded. PHOTOS