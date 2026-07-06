Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 14 injured – RMA (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

A high-rise building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, 5 July, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties

Fedorov later wrote that two police officers were among those injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.



The officers have been hospitalised. Doctors describe the condition of one of them as serious.

Updated information

At 18:59 – Fedorov wrote that one person had been killed and nine others wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Two aerial bombs dropped by the occupying forces destroyed private houses and damaged 35 flats in a high-rise block. A fire broke out.

"Nine people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy and an 89-year-old woman. All those affected are receiving the necessary care," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: over 50 settlements under attack by Russian Federation; one person killed, 16 injured. PHOTO

Updated Information

At 8:20 p.m. — The National Police reported that Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia in the evening with two FAB-500 aerial bombs delivered by a UMPK. One of the bombs struck near a high-rise building.

Two police officers were seriously injured while on duty. One of them died during resuscitation efforts.

Seven civilians were also injured. Another airstrike hit a residential area, where a 15-year-old teenager was injured.

Updated information

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of casualties has risen to 13 following an airstrike that occurred this evening. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the victims are suffering from concussions and shrapnel wounds.

Updated information

"The number of people wounded in the Russian airstrike has risen to 14. All the victims are receiving the necessary assistance," the Zaporizhzhia Regional National Police reported on Facebook.