ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9885 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
565 4

Russian forces launched drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people were injured

Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia

On the afternoon of 5 July 2026, Russian forces once again launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia. 

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian drones have attacked civilian targets. A shop and the premises of a business have been damaged.

There are casualties

According to Fedorov, three people have been injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

Three men have been injured. They are receiving all the necessary medical care.

No further information is currently available regarding the enemy attack.

See more: Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, including child; car park has caught fire. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (781) shoot out (17883) Zaporizhzhia region (2207) Zaporizkyy district (432)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 