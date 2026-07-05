Russian forces launched drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people were injured
On the afternoon of 5 July 2026, Russian forces once again launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian drones have attacked civilian targets. A shop and the premises of a business have been damaged.
There are casualties
According to Fedorov, three people have been injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia.
Three men have been injured. They are receiving all the necessary medical care.
No further information is currently available regarding the enemy attack.
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