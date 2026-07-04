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News Photo Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, including child; car park has caught fire. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 4 July, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a car park catching fire and several people being injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Injuries caused by the strike

According to the latest reports, four people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Among them is a 10-year-old child, who is already under medical supervision.

See more: Russian attack on fitness center and residential building in Zaporizhzhia injures four. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Damage

It is also reported that private homes have been damaged by enemy shelling.

In addition, a car park is on fire. Dozens of cars have caught fire. Firefighters are already extinguishing the blaze.

Consequences of the attack

Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia
Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia
Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia
Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia
Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia
Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia

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Zaporizhzhya (787) shoot out (17924) Zaporizhzhia region (2209) Zaporizkyy district (434)
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