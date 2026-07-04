Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, including child; car park has caught fire. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 4 July, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a car park catching fire and several people being injured.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Injuries caused by the strike
According to the latest reports, four people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Among them is a 10-year-old child, who is already under medical supervision.
Damage
It is also reported that private homes have been damaged by enemy shelling.
In addition, a car park is on fire. Dozens of cars have caught fire. Firefighters are already extinguishing the blaze.
Consequences of the attack
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