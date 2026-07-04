Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, including child; car park has caught fire. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 4 July, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a car park catching fire and several people being injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Injuries caused by the strike

According to the latest reports, four people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Among them is a 10-year-old child, who is already under medical supervision.

See more: Russian attack on fitness center and residential building in Zaporizhzhia injures four. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Damage

It is also reported that private homes have been damaged by enemy shelling.

In addition, a car park is on fire. Dozens of cars have caught fire. Firefighters are already extinguishing the blaze.

Consequences of the attack











