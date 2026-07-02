Russian attack on fitness center and residential building in Zaporizhzhia injures four. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon of July 2, a high-rise apartment building caught fire and a fitness center building was damaged. Four people are known to have been injured, one of them in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A high-rise apartment building caught fire as a result of the enemy strike. A fitness center building was also damaged.

Four people were injured: the number of casualties as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.

As of now, one man is known to be in serious condition. All emergency services are working at the scene.













