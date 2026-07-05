Day in Zaporizhzhia: over 50 settlements under attack by Russian Federation; one person killed, 16 injured. PHOTO

One person has been killed and a further 16 wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours

In total, according to the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers carried out 912 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces carried out 24 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kushugum, Balabino, Veselyanka, Hryhorivka, Tavriiske, Novooleksandrivka, Novosoloshyne, Lisne, Rozyvka, Rizdvyanyvka, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Mykilske, Kopani, Shyroke, Babashi, Chervonyi Yar, Vilnyanka, Rivne, and Danilivka.

607 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Novoyakovlivka, Bilenke, Mariivka, Rozumivka, Novooleksandrivka, Semenenkove, Rozdolia, Bohunivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, Rybne and Preobrazhenka.

Twenty-four MLRS attacks were recorded on Lukyanivske, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Hulyaypilsk, and Verkhnia Tersa.

257 artillery strikes hit Richne, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivskyi, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Luhivske, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, and Dobropillia.

See more: Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, including child; car park has caught fire. PHOTOS

Consequences

A total of 283 reports were received regarding damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.