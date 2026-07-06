Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv: death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people already injured, Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were main targets of strikes. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian Federation’s combined attack on the capital on 6 July 2026, as of 8 a.m., 11 people are reported to have been killed and 46 injured.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"According to medical officials, there are currently 11 victims of last night’s enemy attack on Kyiv. One of the wounded men died this morning in the hospital. Forty-six people were injured, 27 of whom were hospitalized, including three children," Klitschko said.

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Read more: In Kyiv, missile struck children’s playground during Russian Federation’s night-time attack. VIDEO

Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv were the epicentre of the strikes and falling debris from Russian weapons; damage has also been recorded in the Holosiivskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

"In particular, in the Podil district, flats on floors 5 to 9 of one of the buildings were destroyed.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out and flats on floors 2 to 5 of a 25-storey building were destroyed. Also, as a result of debris strikes, flats in a 30-storey block of flats in another complex caught fire," the statement reads.

















Rescue operations are ongoing

The final number of fatalities and casualties is being determined, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Read more: During the attack on Kyiv, strikes were recorded on three residential complexes. VIDEO+PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission by Russian military personnel of yet another war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.