In Kyiv, missile struck children’s playground during Russian Federation’s night-time attack. VIDEO

In Kyiv, during yet another Russian attack, a missile struck a children’s playground.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel ‘Real Kyiv’.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The strike occurred near residential buildings. The missile itself landed near a residential area.

Emergency services are inspecting the site where the missile landed; details of any casualties are being confirmed.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv with "Zircon" missiles, ballistic missiles and drones: nine dead, fires and destruction (updated). PHOTO

Massive strike on 6 July

On the night of 6 July 2026, Russia launched another massive combined strike on Kyiv, using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as attack drones. Air defence forces were operational in the capital, but significant damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded due to falling debris and direct hits.

According to preliminary reports, the Podil and Darnytsia districts were the worst affected. In the Podil district, a high-rise residential block was partially destroyed, with people trapped on the upper floors. Garages were also damaged, fires broke out, and falling debris was reported.

As of this morning, seven people are known to have been killed and at least 24 injured. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes, and the number of casualties may change.

In addition to the capital, the Kyiv region was also affected by the night-time attack. One person was killed there, and a further ten were injured. Residential buildings, businesses and other civilian facilities were damaged.