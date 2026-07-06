During the attack on Kyiv, strikes were recorded on three residential complexes. VIDEO+PHOTO

During the night-time attack on Kyiv, reports emerged that the "Slavutych", "Great" and "Varshavskyi" residential complexes had been hit. There is currently no official confirmation.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In particular, local media reported that the "Slavutych" and "Great" residential complexes in the Darnytskyi district of the capital had been hit.

Also, according to available information, the "Varshavskyi" residential complex in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv (Vynohradar neighbourhood) was hit.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the Darnytskyi district, within a residential complex, debris fell onto the fourth floor of one of the 25-storey buildings, whilst in another, flats caught fire. Furthermore, debris striking a 30-storey residential building caused a fire on floors 23 to 25.

In the Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in the roof cladding of a building and in the lift shaft on the roof. There has been partial damage to the roof of a 19-storey building; cars are on fire in the courtyard of a residential block; and debris has been reported to have fallen at the 16th-floor level of a 25-storey residential block.

In addition, the search for victims is continuing in a 21-storey residential block, where parts of the building have collapsed between the 2nd and 5th floors.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv with "Zircon" missiles, ballistic missiles and drones: nine dead, fires and destruction (updated). PHOTO

The aftermath of the attack





