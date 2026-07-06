Occupiers struck Kharkiv and eight settlements in region: 3 killed, 16 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 5 July 2026, the city of Kharkiv and eight settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There have been casualties

According to the RMA, three people were killed and 16 injured as a result of the shelling.

In Kharkiv, women aged 73, 75, 18 and 40, and men aged 74, 59 and 58 were injured; in Bohodukhiv, men aged 35 and 42 were killed, and women aged 26 and 40, along with a 54-year-old man, were injured; in Izium, a 19-year-old man was killed, and women aged 48, 42, 39 and 61 were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 68-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man were injured.



A 20-year-old man was injured following the explosion of an unknown device in the city of Kharkiv.

See more: Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv with drones: two men were killed and one woman was injured. PHOTO

What weapons did the occupiers use to strike the Kharkiv region?

It is reported that the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs.



The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:



▪️1 MLRS;

▪️4 KABs;

▪️1 ‘Geran-2’ type UAV;

▪️5 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

▪️2 FPV drones;

▪️43 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

See more: Russian forces launched missile strike on petrol station in Izium: one man was killed, others were injured and there was widespread destruction. PHOTOS

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed: