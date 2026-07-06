Occupiers struck Kharkiv and eight settlements in region: 3 killed, 16 wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, on 5 July 2026, the city of Kharkiv and eight settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.
There have been casualties
According to the RMA, three people were killed and 16 injured as a result of the shelling.
In Kharkiv, women aged 73, 75, 18 and 40, and men aged 74, 59 and 58 were injured; in Bohodukhiv, men aged 35 and 42 were killed, and women aged 26 and 40, along with a 54-year-old man, were injured; in Izium, a 19-year-old man was killed, and women aged 48, 42, 39 and 61 were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 68-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man were injured.
A 20-year-old man was injured following the explosion of an unknown device in the city of Kharkiv.
What weapons did the occupiers use to strike the Kharkiv region?
It is reported that the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs.
The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:
▪️1 MLRS;
▪️4 KABs;
▪️1 ‘Geran-2’ type UAV;
▪️5 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;
▪️2 FPV drones;
▪️43 UAVs (type to be confirmed).
Consequences
Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed:
- ▪️in Kharkiv, a petrol station, 2 cars, a shop and a car wash were damaged;
- ▪️in the Bohodukhiv district, two shops, five cars, a block of flats, a private house, a petrol station (Bohodukhiv), a private house (Karasivka village), private house and two outbuildings (Odnorobivka village) were damaged;
- ▪️In the Kupiansk district, two private houses were damaged (in the villages of Vilkhuvatka and Raivka);
- ▪️In the Izium district, a car, a building (Kapytolivka village), two petrol stations, five cars (Izium city), a building (Savyntsi village) and a private house (Barvinkove city) were damaged.
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