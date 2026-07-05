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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv with drones: two men were killed and one woman was injured. PHOTO

Today, 5 July, Russian forces carried out strikes on Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region using drones, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strike on Bohodukhiv

What is known

It is reported that two men were killed as a result of the strike.

A 26-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

A supermarket, a furniture shop and two cars were also damaged by the Russian strikes.

Watch more: Ruscists struck residential area in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: three children and three adults were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to it

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries.

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shoot out (17924) Kharkiv region (1798) Bohodukhivskyy district (144) Bohodukhiv (41)
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