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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Ruscists struck residential area in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: three children and three adults were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a residential area of the city of Lozova with a strike drone during the night.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Six people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, including three children. A 10-year-old girl was hospitalised by the emergency medical team. The rest of the victims suffered acute stress reactions," the statement said.

Two properties were damaged and a fire broke out – a residential building and two cars were ablaze.

"At the time of the strike, the residents were in the cellar. The blast wave jammed the door, so they were unable to get out on their own. Rescuers freed and rescued five people, including two children," the State Emergency Service added.

Read more: Day in Sumy region: five people killed, including child, and dozens injured. PHOTOS

Russia attacked Lozova: children among the casualties
Russia attacked Lozova: children among the casualties
Russia attacked Lozova: children among the casualties
Russia attacked Lozova: children among the casualties
Russia attacked Lozova: children among the casualties

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shoot out (17924) Kharkiv region (1798) Lozivskyy district (42) Lozova (24)
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