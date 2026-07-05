Three dead and eight injured: consequences of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region over past 24 hours. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Casualties of the attacks

It is reported that three people were killed as a result of the shelling. Eight people were injured, including a child.

In the city of Kharkiv, women aged 45, 22, and 60, and a 10-month-old girl were injured.

In the village of Veletenske, Zmiiv district, two men aged 48 and 52 suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Velykyi Burluk, a 54-year-old man was injured.

In the village of Lozova, Vovchansk district, one person was killed (details to be confirmed) and a 32-year-old man was injured.

In the village of Vesele, Lyptsi district, a 69-year-old man died.

In the village of Dovzhanka, Vilkhuvatska district, a 55-year-old man died.

Read more: Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones: one injured, 13 trucks burned

The enemy attacked the Slobidskyi, Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi and Industrial districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

What weapons did the Russians use?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

6 UAVs;

4 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

7 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

8 FPV drones;

20 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Read more: Russian drone hits gas station in Kharkiv, causing fire, injuries preliminarily reported

Destruction caused by shelling

It is reported that civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed:

in the city of Kharkiv, 2 blocks of flats, 21 lorries, a farm building and a petrol station were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house and two outbuildings (in the village of Pysarivka), a private house and two outbuildings (Postolne village), a petrol station (Maksymivka village), a private house, power lines (Bohodukhiv town), a private house (Stepne village) and a car (Chornoglavivka village);

in the Kupiansk district, a car (Velykyi Burluk settlement), power lines (Stavysche village) and a car (Dovzhanka village) were damaged;

in the Kharkiv district, a car was damaged (the village of Slatine);

in the Lozova district, railway infrastructure, a car and a petrol station (the village of Blyznyuky) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, railway infrastructure (the village of Veleten), a combine harvester (the village of Lozova) and an agricultural enterprise (the village of Tetlega) were damaged;

in the Berestyn district, railway infrastructure was damaged (town of Berestyn).

Evacuation

The transit evacuation centre in Lozova received 158 people over the past 24 hours.

In total, 44,142 people have been registered at the centre since it began operating.

Consequences of the strikes





