Russian drone hits gas station in Kharkiv, causing fire, injuries preliminarily reported
A Russian strike drone hit a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on 3 July.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"An enemy drone hit a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv," the statement reads.
- A fire broke out at the scene.
- There is preliminary information about injuries.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password