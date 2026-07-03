ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8966 visitors online
News Drone attacks on gas stations
674 0

Russian drone hits gas station in Kharkiv, causing fire, injuries preliminarily reported

gas station

A Russian strike drone hit a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on 3 July.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"An enemy drone hit a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv," the statement reads.

  • A fire broke out at the scene.
  • There is preliminary information about injuries.

Read more: Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kharkiv: Three injured, including 7-year-old child

Author: 

gas station (60) Kharkiv (1675) Kharkiv region (1784) Kharkivskyy district (582)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 