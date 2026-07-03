Russian drone hits gas station in Kharkiv, causing fire, injuries preliminarily reported

A Russian strike drone hit a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on 3 July.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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"An enemy drone hit a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv," the statement reads.

A fire broke out at the scene.

There is preliminary information about injuries.

Read more: Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kharkiv: Three injured, including 7-year-old child