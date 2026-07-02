ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9688 visitors online
News Kharkiv region
518 0

Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kharkiv: Three injured, including 7-year-old child

Russian drone attack hits petrol station in Kharkiv

Today, July 2, Russian troops struck a petrol station in Kharkiv with a drone, injuring several people.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is noted that an enemy drone hit a petrol station in the city’s Kyivskyi district. A fire broke out at the scene.

As a result of the attack, the petrol station building and several cars were damaged.

See more: Aftermath of Russia’s overnight strikes on petrol stations in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Casualties from the strike

It is reported that as of 6 p.m., three people were known to have been injured.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a 7-year-old girl is among those injured.

Medical teams are providing the necessary assistance.

See more: Enemy struck petrol station in Poltava region. Power cuts have occurred in Hadiach community due to shelling. PHOTOS

Author: 

gas station (55) shoot out (17856) Kharkiv (1674) Kharkiv region (1784) Kharkivskyy district (579)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 