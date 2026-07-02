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Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kharkiv: Three injured, including 7-year-old child
Today, July 2, Russian troops struck a petrol station in Kharkiv with a drone, injuring several people.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
It is noted that an enemy drone hit a petrol station in the city’s Kyivskyi district. A fire broke out at the scene.
As a result of the attack, the petrol station building and several cars were damaged.
Casualties from the strike
It is reported that as of 6 p.m., three people were known to have been injured.
According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a 7-year-old girl is among those injured.
Medical teams are providing the necessary assistance.
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