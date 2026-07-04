Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones: one injured, 13 trucks burned

On the morning of July 4, Russian forces launched strikes on various areas of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

First, an enemy drone struck near a gas station in the Saltivsky District. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties and no fire broke out.

Later, the occupiers attacked the Kyiv district of the city. According to preliminary reports, one woman was injured in the attack.

"A 45-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy drone strike in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care," said Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Later, a Russian Shahed-type jet drone struck near a shopping center in the Slobidskyi district. A fire broke out at the scene.

According to Terekhov, the strike hit the premises of a civilian enterprise. At least 13 trucks were destroyed as a result of the attack. Information about casualties is currently being verified.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Russian drone strikes gas station in Kharkiv: fire breaks out, casualties reported