Shelling of Vyshneve: 7 people killed, 29 injured, including 4 rescuers – SES. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian shelling of the city of Vyshneve on the night of July 6, seven people were killed, and 29 more were injured, including four rescuers. Emergency rescue operations and efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing at the scene.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES), Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel.

Casualties of the shelling

"As a result of the Russian shelling in the city of Vyshneve, seven people were killed, and 29 more were injured, including four rescuers," the statement said.

Rescuers, medics, Ukrainian Red Cross workers, and all other services are working continuously at the site of the attack. The residential sector is being inspected for explosive objects, and the consequences of the destruction are being eliminated.

See more: Russian missile claimed lives of entire family in Kyiv. PHOTO 18+

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are providing the necessary assistance to the victims and their relatives.

A headquarters has been deployed to coordinate the actions of all services involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian shelling.

A total of 478 people and 120 pieces of equipment have been involved in emergency rescue operations.

Watch more: Resident of Vyshneve on Russian Federation’s night-time attack: I haven’t been this scared in five years of war. It’s impossible to breathe.. VIDEO

















Background