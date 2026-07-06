Resident of Vyshneve on Russian Federation’s night-time attack: I haven’t been this scared in five years of war. It’s impossible to breathe. VIDEO

During a Russian night-time attack in Vyshneve, in the Kyiv region, explosive devices detonated, and the explosions have been continuing for several hours now.

According to Censor.NET, Iryna Yakovenko, a resident of the city, spoke about this on the ‘Breakfast with 1+1’ programme.

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According to the woman, the explosions were so powerful that they blew doors off houses and sent glass flying in all directions.

"It was very frightening. It was so frightening that, even in five years of war, I’ve probably never been as scared as I was today. Everything was exploding. Glass was flying everywhere. Thank God, our building is intact, but the doors were blown off and the windows were damaged," she said.

She also reported that during the explosions the building shook violently, forcing residents to leave their flats and head down to the entrance hall.

"The building was literally shaking. We went out into the entrance hall because it was so frightening. Then the explosions blew the front door off its hinges," said Iryna.

"It’s impossible to breathe"

According to the Vyshneve resident, as of this morning, explosions were still taking place in the city and the air remained heavily polluted.

"I can’t open a window or anything, because it’s a nightmare here. The explosions have been coming in waves for over two or three hours now," she noted.

It was precisely because of the deteriorating air quality that some residents began to leave the city.

"Cars are leaving; people are taking their children and belongings with them. There’s nothing to breathe," said the eyewitness.

At the same time, she noted that there were no disruptions to the electricity or water supply in Vyshneve.

Earlier, the city authorities urged residents not to go outside and employees of local businesses not to go to work due to the risk of further detonations of explosive devices. Residents were also asked to remain in shelters or safe places until further notice confirming that the danger had passed.

What led up to this?

A fire is still burning at the site of the missile strike in Vyshneve. People are being evacuated from the private residential area. Over 400 rescue workers and police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

See more: Thirty buildings have been significantly damaged as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, and 500 people have already been evacuated from Vyshneve, - Klymenko. PHOTOS