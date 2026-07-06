Thirty buildings have been significantly damaged as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, and 500 people have already been evacuated from Vyshneve, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

During today’s large-scale attack by the Russian Federation, rescue workers managed to save 64 people.

This was reported on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strike on Kyiv

According to him, around 30 residential buildings in Kyiv have been significantly damaged. In the Podilskyi district, a missile strike destroyed part of an entrance. Sadly, five people were killed and more than 30 were injured. In the Darnytskyi district, a missile struck a courtyard between buildings. Here, the attack claimed the lives of six residents. Among the 28 people rescued were two four-year-old children. Rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble.

See more: Channel 5’s offices were destroyed following Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Shelling in the Kyiv region

The situation is critical in the Kyiv region, where three people have been killed as a result of the shelling so far. In Vyshneve, residents are being evacuated from the danger zone due to the risk of secondary explosions. Over 500 people have already been temporarily evacuated pending the completion of clearance operations. Inspections of damaged private homes are also underway to ensure no victims are overlooked.

"In total, the Russian strike on Kyiv and the region has already claimed the lives of 14 people. The identification of the deceased is ongoing. Nearly 60 residents have been injured, including five children. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," emphasised Klymenko.













See more: Zelenskyy has called on US and Europe to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence: 11 people have been killed in Kyiv and three in Kyiv region. We need interceptor missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS

It is also noted that, due to the danger to rescue workers, robotic equipment and aircraft have been deployed. Dog-handling teams and bomb disposal experts are also working at the scenes. Police and State Emergency Service psychologists have already provided assistance to over 100 citizens. Mobile service centres run by the Ministry of Internal Affairs have begun operating in the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital – victims will be able to replace lost documents free of charge or have their vehicles, destroyed by shelling, written off.