Zelenskyy has called on US and Europe to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence: 11 people have been killed in Kyiv and three in Kyiv region. We need interceptor missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the Russian Federation’s overnight massive strike on Ukraine and called on partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Kyiv

He recalled that Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack last night. Russia launched 68 missiles and a further 351 attack drones.

"Clean-up operations are currently underway. Damage has been recorded at more than 10 locations across the city, including residential buildings. All the necessary emergency services are on the ground, doing their utmost to rescue people and provide assistance to everyone who needs it. So far, 64 people have been rescued, including two children. As things stand, we know that, sadly, 11 people have died as a result of this attack. A further 60 or so people have been injured," the head of state said.



















Watch more: Moment of Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Kyiv on night of 6 July. VIDEO

Strike on the Kyiv region

According to Zelenskyy, 16 people were injured in the Kyiv region and three people were killed. A fire is still burning at the site of the missile strike in Vyshneve. People are being evacuated from residential areas. Over 400 rescue workers and police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Shortage of interceptor missiles

"Our soldiers have shown good results today in shooting down drones and cruise missiles, but, unfortunately, not against Russian ballistic missiles. And the reason lies precisely in the insufficient supply of interceptor missiles. It is vital that the world – first and foremost America and our European partners – emerge from the NATO summit in Ankara with strong decisions to support our air defence, and thus the protection of ordinary people’s lives. As long as the missiles for the ‘Patriots’ remain in our allies’ warehouses, this only encourages Russia to continue ‘winning’ residential buildings. "The US and Europe have sufficient strength to put a stop to this terror," Zelenskyy emphasises.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: rescue services are dealing with aftermath in several districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and one person was killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We are waiting for Trump’s response on Patriot production in Ukraine