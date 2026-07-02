Zelenskyy: We are waiting for Trump’s response on Patriot production in Ukraine

Ukraine has long been in talks with the US administration on obtaining licenses to produce Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports, citing his official Telegram channel.

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The President thanked partners who are helping finance the purchase of missiles through the PURL program, but noted that Europe and Ukraine need their own capabilities to reliably protect lives.

"We are very much counting on a positive response from US President Donald Trump to protect lives," the head of state concluded.

He noted that joint production in Ukraine or together with European partners could also significantly support the United States itself during future operations.

Read more: Germany to allocate $400 million for air defence systems and Patriot missiles for Ukraine, - Pistorius

Fedorov appeals to 40 countries

Earlier, after the massive shelling of Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sent letters to nearly 40 partner countries requesting that they urgently provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot air defence systems from existing stockpiles as early as this month.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence.

Fedorov proposed that allies exchange missiles from existing stockpiles for future deliveries contracted for Ukraine.

He also asked partners to contribute to the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms (a mechanism for financing and accelerated procurement of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems for Ukraine - ed.) — he called them the fastest and most reliable ways to supply the necessary missiles for Patriot systems.

President Zelenskyy also said that he still hopes for a visit to Ukraine by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. He also added that over the past two days, talks had taken place between NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Ukraine recently received and deployed Patriot missile system, - Zelenskyy