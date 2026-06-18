Germany to allocate $400 million for air defence systems and Patriot missiles for Ukraine, - Pistorius

Germany is allocating an additional US$400 million for the purchase of American weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

This was announced by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, reports Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

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What is known?

The funds will go towards "essential ammunition for air defence systems", Pistorius said.

"In this way, we are literally saving lives every night and every day. This time, we are allocating $200 million," said the German Defence Minister.

He also stated that Germany would support the Jumpstart programme, which involves the procurement of missiles for Patriot systems.

"This will enable the procurement of guided missiles for the Patriot systems. We have also agreed to contribute $200 million towards the purchase of PAC-3 guided missiles. So, we are moving forward," emphasised the Defence Minister.

Pistorius added that Berlin is calling on other members of the Contact Group to contribute to the funding of PAC-3 missile purchases to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

Read more: Ukraine’s experience in field of drones and electronic warfare is of immense value to NATO, - Pistorius