Ukraine’s experience in field of drones and electronic warfare is of immense value to NATO, - Pistorius

Ukraine’s experience in modern warfare—particularly in the use of drones, counter-drone operations, and electronic warfare—is of exceptional importance to Germany and its NATO allies

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of Germany’s defense ministry made these remarks during a speech at the ILA Berlin 2026 aerospace exhibition.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The war in Ukraine, which Putin has been waging for five years now, is revealing a new aspect—Ukraine’s capabilities, from which we, as European NATO allies, as well as the Bundeswehr as a whole, can learn," Pistorius said.

According to him, Ukraine’s experience is particularly valuable in the areas of "waging war with drones, countering drones, electronic warfare, and many others."

Read more: Ukraine and Germany to exchange battlefield data

"Ukraine's battlefield experience is of immense value to us," the minister emphasized.

He noted that the Ukrainian army is demonstrating technological leaps that occur "within a matter of weeks." "We are seeing technological leaps that occur within a matter of weeks, to which we must respond and to which we must adapt," said the German defense minister.

He also pointed out that Germany and Ukraine have already agreed to intensify information sharing. "We have agreed with the Ukrainians to intensify data sharing so that we can specifically learn from what is happening there," Pistorius noted.

Read more: Ukraine is taking lead in field of security, — NYT

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense industries: "German-Ukrainian joint ventures make an important contribution to European security."