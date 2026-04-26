Ukraine is increasingly asserting itself as a key player in the fields of security and defense. Its role in today’s world extends beyond regional conflict and is shaping a new geopolitical reality.

According to Censor.NET, this is discussed in an op-ed by American veteran David French for The New York Times.

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In the article, the author points out that Ukraine has not only managed to withstand Russia’s full-scale invasion but has also changed the approach to waging war. According to him, Ukrainian forces halted the enemy’s advance and forced it into a protracted conflict, while simultaneously implementing new technological solutions, particularly in the areas of drones and ground operations.

Ukraine as a New Hub for Security

According to French, Kyiv can no longer be viewed as a weak link or an "outsider." Despite the ongoing war, the country is actively building international ties and entering into new defense agreements, particularly with countries that previously aligned themselves with the United States.

The analyst emphasizes that Ukraine is gradually transitioning from the role of an aid recipient to that of a full-fledged partner capable of enhancing the security of others. A significant factor in this transition is the unique combat experience gained in modern warfare, as well as the country’s ability to adapt quickly to new challenges.

The author also draws attention to the level of training of the Ukrainian army. He believes that in terms of the effectiveness of ground combat operations and the use of drones, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may even surpass the world’s leading armies.

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Criticism of U.S. Policy and Europe’s New Role

The article also discusses the changing role of the United States on the international stage. French believes that the actions of the U.S. leadership have eroded the trust of its allies. This, in turn, is forcing European countries to seek new centers of power and turn to other partners.

The journalist emphasizes that the current situation goes beyond individual figures and reflects deeper processes within American society. As a result, there is growing skepticism in Europe about the possibility of restoring the previous level of partnership with the United States.

"The moral and strategic heart of the defense of liberal democracy is no longer centered in Washington. Today, it beats in Kyiv," the author notes.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine is asserting its autonomy and becoming a key element of the new security architecture. Ukrainian diplomacy and military experience are laying the groundwork for long-term alliances that could shift the global balance of power, according to The New York Times.