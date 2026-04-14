Ukraine and Germany to exchange battlefield data

Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement on the exchange of digital battlefield data to be used for developing new weapons systems.

Censor.NET reports that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, 14 April, in Berlin.

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What the agreement provides for

The agreement was signed by the defense ministers of the two countries.

It provides for the exchange of digital data obtained during combat operations for the creation of new technological solutions in the field of armaments.

Read more: There are no signals about stopping US arms supplies. However, country must be ready for any scenarios, - Zelenskyy

Germany’s assessment

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that the significance of this agreement is difficult to overestimate.

According to him, the joint development of such systems with Ukraine increases Europe’s defense independence.

Read more: We are communicating with military and have vision for future conduct of war, - Fedorov