Ukraine and Germany to exchange battlefield data
Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement on the exchange of digital battlefield data to be used for developing new weapons systems.
Censor.NET reports that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, 14 April, in Berlin.
What the agreement provides for
The agreement was signed by the defense ministers of the two countries.
It provides for the exchange of digital data obtained during combat operations for the creation of new technological solutions in the field of armaments.
Germany’s assessment
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that the significance of this agreement is difficult to overestimate.
According to him, the joint development of such systems with Ukraine increases Europe’s defense independence.
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