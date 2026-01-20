We are communicating with military and have vision for future conduct of war, - Fedorov

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov assures that he has a clear vision for the future conduct of the war, as well as reforms of the Ministry of Defense.

He said this at a meeting with the media, according to Censor.NET.

"I have already gone through the entire Ministry of Defense budget. We also have a very good understanding of the Ministry of Defense's expenditure structure and its deficit for this year. But thanks to high-quality data, we clearly understand where the money is being spent and where savings can be made. We have all the necessary experience to change the rules of the game," said Fedorov.

According to the minister, his team has three advisors: two American R&D teams (the Center for Strategic and International Studies CSIS and Rand) and the British RUSI.

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We also communicate extensively with the military. We have a drone army system. A bonus is eBaly, which provides high-quality data from the battlefield. We understand the mathematics of war. We understand how much each unit destroys in terms of manpower and equipment, to what depth, and which weapons are effective in combat conditions. We have our own combat unit that is directly involved in the fighting. We know about war from the battlefield, not from offices. But war is not just combat operations, it is also management, logistics, supply, and cognitive warfare," the minister said.

According to the minister, they plan their actions by analyzing real data and the extensive background of military projects they have implemented.

"Back in February last year, we started working on interceptors. We even created a real-time R&D format: we allowed all companies that made interceptors to participate in the Chernihiv border and paid them $20,000 for each downed Shahed. They began to develop, and the money "flowed" for each downed Shahed. At the time, no one believed in it. But this month, 40,000 interceptors will be delivered to the military," Fedorov said.

"We opened up the markets for drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and ammunition, raised margins for companies, changed policies, and adopted the necessary regulatory acts to accelerate the development of defense innovations as much as possible," the minister emphasized.