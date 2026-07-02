Fedorov appealed to 40 countries asking them to urgently transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine this month

Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, following the massive shelling of Kyiv, sent letters to nearly 40 partner countries asking them to urgently transfer missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine from existing stocks this month.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

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Kyiv's appeal to partner countries

Defense Minister Fedorov proposes that allies exchange missiles from existing stocks for future deliveries contracted for Ukraine.

He also asked partners to contribute to the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms (a mechanism for financing and accelerated procurement of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems for Ukraine - ed.) — he called them the fastest and most reliable ways to supply the necessary missiles for Patriot systems.

Read more: Patriot manufacturer cannot guarantee delivery dates for missiles to U.S. allies, - FT

Ukraine critically needs additional missiles

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine has signed a contract for hundreds of PAC-2 missiles for Patriot systems with Germany's support, but their deliveries will begin over the next few years.

A "step has also been taken" toward the purchase of about 100 Patriot missiles worth USD 1 billion using an EU loan. This year, Ukraine also began receiving missiles from European partners' stockpiles for the first time.

In addition, thanks to the implementation of NATO's After Action Review standard, it has already been possible to more than double the effectiveness of Patriot systems against maneuverable Iskander missiles.

"However, this is not enough - Ukraine critically needs additional missiles for Patriot systems. They are in partners' warehouses. And the protection of Ukrainian skies depends precisely on swift decisions, the scaling up of the PURL mechanism and the purchase of missiles through JUMPSTART," the Ministry of Defense said.

Read more: Ukraine expects additional decisions on air defence at NATO summit in Ankara – Sybiha