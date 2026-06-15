Ukraine recently received and deployed Patriot missile system, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has recently received and deployed a batch of missiles for its Patriot air defense systems.
He made this statement to reporters at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"We had a shipment of Patriot missiles, which was recently delivered to Ukraine. Now that we have used the missiles, we can talk about it. It was enough to shoot down the ballistic missiles, but not all of the drones were shot down," said the head of state.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it had managed to secure additional air defense systems and interceptor missiles from its partners.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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