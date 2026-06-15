Ukraine recently received and deployed Patriot missile system, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has recently received and deployed a batch of missiles for its Patriot air defense systems.

He made this statement to reporters at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We had a shipment of Patriot missiles, which was recently delivered to Ukraine. Now that we have used the missiles, we can talk about it. It was enough to shoot down the ballistic missiles, but not all of the drones were shot down," said the head of state.

Read more: Ukraine asks Germany to provide dozens of missiles for Patriot – Bloomberg

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it had managed to secure additional air defense systems and interceptor missiles from its partners.

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrived at site of strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. VIDEO