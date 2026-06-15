Massive strike on Kyiv: building of High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk has been damaged. VIDEO

As a result of a night-time attack in Kyiv, windows were smashed and the façade of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine on Khreshchatyk Street was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has been documented: high-rise residential buildings and cars have been damaged. In particular, windows have been smashed in the building of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

What led up to this?

Russian troops launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv. According to updated figures, four people were killed and a further 25 injured, including two children.

Damage and fires have been reported in almost all districts of the capital. Rescue workers are operating at around 50 locations.

The Obolon district suffered the most damage — residential buildings and warehouses were on fire there, and dozens of cars were destroyed. In the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi and other districts, strikes on residential and non-residential infrastructure, fires and the destruction of buildings have been reported.

In the Pecherskyi district, a fire also broke out on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra — the roof of the Assumption Cathedral caught fire.

Due to damage to the power infrastructure, around 140,000 customers in the northern part of the city were left without electricity.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in flames. PHOTOS