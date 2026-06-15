Massive attack on Kyiv: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in flames. PHOTOS

As a result of yet another combined Russian attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – one of Ukraine’s most important spiritual and cultural landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site – has sustained damage.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tetiana Berezhna.

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The Russian strike damaged the Assumption Cathedral. Following the night-time attack, an urgent evacuation of liturgical objects and relics was organised on the monastery grounds. These included ancient icons, antiminsia and other church treasures.

The fire on the monastery grounds was caused by a direct hit.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported that, according to preliminary data, the fire on the Lavra’s grounds was caused by a direct hit.

"A fire in the buildings on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra has been confirmed. Preliminary reports suggest it was caused by a direct hit. We are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the Russians. Measures are being taken to contain the fire in accordance with safety protocols," he said.

Tkachenko later clarified that the damage on the monastery grounds is significant and that the fire was severe.

"According to the latest information, the damage on the Lavra’s grounds is significant, and there is a serious fire. The Russians have deliberately struck at the heart of one of the greatest Christian shrines," emphasised the head of the KCMA.

The spokesperson for the Kyiv Metropolis of the OCU, Yevstratii (Zoria), released photographs of the fire on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Later, the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" National Reserve also published footage of the fire being extinguished.

Meanwhile, Bishop Avraam, the vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the OCU, wrote on his Facebook page that following the Russian Federation’s night-time attack, an urgent evacuation of the shrines and liturgical objects had been organised at the Lavra. These included ancient icons, antiminsia and other valuables.

According to rescue workers, the area of the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral was approximately 800 square metres. Thanks to the joint efforts of the monastery’s brethren, firefighters and rescue workers, it was possible to minimise the threat to people and preserve a significant portion of the sacred relics.

Protection of cultural heritage

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is under enhanced international protection in accordance with the Second Protocol to the 1954 Hague Convention. The Ukrainian side emphasises that an attack on a site of this significance constitutes one of the gravest crimes against the world’s cultural heritage.

"When the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra comes under attack, it is not just about Ukraine. This is a heritage that belongs to all of humanity," Berezhna stated, calling on the international community to step up pressure on Russia in response to attacks against Ukrainians and sites of world cultural heritage.

Bishop Avraam noted that any damage to such a historic site is a painful loss for the whole of society. Concluding his address, Bishop Avraam emphasised the importance of consolidating international efforts:

"We call on the international community, representatives of religious organisations, cultural institutions and all people of good will to pay attention to the need to protect Ukraine’s spiritual and cultural heritage amid the ongoing war. Preserving such sacred sites is a shared responsibility towards history, the present and future generations."

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least nine high-rise buildings, two petrol stations, polyclinic and nursery school damaged. PHOTOS

The consequences of the attack and their resolution



















