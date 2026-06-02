Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least nine high-rise buildings, two petrol stations, polyclinic and nursery school damaged. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the Russian Federation’s overnight attack is being assessed in Kyiv – four people have been killed and over sixty injured, including three minors.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

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Casualties and injuries

As of 9 am on 2 June 2026, four people are known to have died in the capital – two women and two men. Over 60 people were injured, including three children aged 3, 11 and 17.

Damage

As noted, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Darnytskyi districts have been damaged by enemy missile strikes and falling debris.

In particular, at least nine high-rise buildings, two petrol stations, a polyclinic, a nursery, two car showrooms, offices and administrative buildings have been damaged.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: widespread destruction in capital. VIDEO



















The final consequences of the attack and the number of casualties are being established.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission by Russian military personnel of yet another war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: four dead, 63 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 2 June

As reported, from the night of 2 June, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defence forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defence activity and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 am on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and a further 58 injured. Of these, 40 were hospitalised, including two children.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: Zeekr Chinese electric car showroom completely destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTO

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. Currently, there are six dead, 33 wounded, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured. The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down