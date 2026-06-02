Massive attack on Kyiv: widespread destruction in capital. VIDEO

As a result of a combined attack by the Russian Federation, residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles have been damaged; fires have broken out in various areas, and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Extensive damage to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, warehouses and vehicles has been recorded in the city. Fires have broken out in various districts of the capital.

According to the latest data as of 06:57, the number of casualties has risen to 58.

Rescue workers, medics and other emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. Efforts to clear up the aftermath of the attack and search for people under the rubble are ongoing.

Read more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv: destruction in 8 districts, casualties and people trapped under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS