Massive attack on Kyiv: widespread destruction in capital. VIDEO
As a result of a combined attack by the Russian Federation, residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles have been damaged; fires have broken out in various areas, and rescue operations are ongoing.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Extensive damage to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, warehouses and vehicles has been recorded in the city. Fires have broken out in various districts of the capital.
According to the latest data as of 06:57, the number of casualties has risen to 58.
Rescue workers, medics and other emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. Efforts to clear up the aftermath of the attack and search for people under the rubble are ongoing.
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