Consequences of attack on Kyiv: destruction in 8 districts, casualties and people trapped under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Residential buildings and infrastructure in Kyiv were damaged as a result of the night-time attack. In the Podilskyi district, part of a nine-storey building has been destroyed; people may be trapped under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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Podilskyi district: following a strike on a 9-storey residential building, the upper floors were partially destroyed. People may be trapped under the rubble. Five casualties have been reported so far. Rescue operations are ongoing.



At other locations: cars caught fire in an open area; a fire broke out in a four-storey building on the premises of an educational institution; and cars and a warehouse are on fire on the premises of a municipal enterprise.

Obolonskyi district: a fire broke out in a site hut on a construction site.





Shevchenkivskyi district: partial damage has occurred to the façade and roof of a nine-storey residential building.





Darnitskyi district: a fire broke out at a petrol station.

Solomianskyi district: a fire broke out in one of the flats on the 16th floor of a 20-storey residential block. A fire broke out in a private residential house on private property. A fire broke out on the 9th floor of a 24-storey residential block. Rescue workers rescued one man.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: four dead, 58 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS

Holosiivskyi district: a fire broke out on the premises of one of the shopping centres, causing damage to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building. At other addresses, several cars caught fire, as did office premises, small retail units and commercial buildings, and one of the business centres was damaged by fire.

Sviatoshynskyi district: in a 5-storey residential building, the façade and window glazing were damaged. At another address, there was minor damage to the roof of a 9-storey residential building.





Pecherskyi district: minor damage occurred on the site of an unfinished construction project.

Consequences of the Russian strike





















