Enemy attacked Kyiv: four dead, 63 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The air raid alert lasted several hours. According to city authorities, at least nine districts of the capital were hit.

Residential areas, a medical facility, a nursery and civilian infrastructure were hit

The most damage was recorded in the Podilskyi district, where the structure of a multi-storey residential building was destroyed. According to preliminary data, people may have been trapped under the rubble. Falling debris also caused car fires, and rocket fragments struck the roof of one of the buildings, causing a fire and damaging windows.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, flats on the fourth and fifth floors of a residential building caught fire; the façade of the residential building, a service centre building and non-residential premises were damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris from drones fell near and onto the grounds of a nursery school, and also caused a fire on the site of an unfinished building.

In the Solomyanskyi district, the upper floors of a 15-storey residential building were damaged, and private houses and flats in a 24-storey building caught fire.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the attack caused numerous fires on the grounds of non-residential buildings, in office premises, a car park and a business centre. The façade and windows of a medical facility were also damaged.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out at a petrol station and in a non-residential building. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a residential building and the roof of a nine-storey building caught fire. In the Pecherskyi district, an unfinished building was damaged.

Children are among the victims

As of this morning, three deaths have been confirmed. The number of casualties has risen to 29, including two children.

"Twenty-one injured people have been hospitalised. The others received treatment on an outpatient basis or at the scene," Klitschko said.

Later, the mayor reported that 51 people had been injured.

"According to medical personnel, 51 people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy’s massive attack. Among them are three children. Thirty-five of the injured are currently hospitalized, including one child," Klitschko said.

As of 6:30 a.m., four deaths were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

Later, it became known that the number of casualties in the capital had risen.

"There are 58 casualties in the capital. Of them, 40 have been hospitalized by medical personnel, including two children. Four people have died," Klitschko reported.

Read more: Russian attack on Dnipro: 6 dead, 33 injured, residential building destroyed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS







