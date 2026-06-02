Russian attack on Dnipro: 6 dead, 33 injured, residential building destroyed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 2 June, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The strike caused a fire and partially destroyed a two-storey residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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As of this morning, the death toll has risen to five. A further 25 people have sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to the Regional State Administration, 23 of the injured have been hospitalised. Among them is a 13-year-old girl, whose condition is described by medics as moderate. Three of the injured are in a serious condition.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the attack. Information regarding the consequences of the attack continues to be clarified.

Update

As a result of the attack, as of 7:30 a.m., apartment buildings in Dnipro have been partially destroyed, and a business, a fire station, and garages have been damaged; cars have been destroyed.

"Six people have been killed. Thirty-three have been wounded. A 22-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman are in critical condition. Twenty-four people, including a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, have been hospitalized with moderate injuries. The rest will be treated at home," Hanzha said.

Consequences of the attack





























