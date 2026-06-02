Kharkiv suffered combined attack: city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kharkiv, deploying 15 attack drones and two ballistic missiles. Strikes were recorded in four districts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

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Strikes were recorded in four districts of the city: Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Kyivskyi.

The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Slobidskyi district, an apartment block, cars and the street lighting network were damaged.

In the Nemyshlianskyi district, an office building was damaged by a strike, and a fire broke out.

In the Kyivskyi district, strikes were recorded on the premises of industrial enterprises.

As of now, 10 people are known to have been injured, including one child.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: four dead, 58 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS