Massive attack on Kyiv: Zeekr Chinese electric car showroom completely destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTO

During a combined night-time attack on Kyiv, a showroom selling Chinese electric cars of the Zeekr brand was completely destroyed by fire. The fire completely destroyed the building and the cars.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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It is noted that this was one of the first Zeekr showrooms in Kyiv and Ukraine. It is located in Podil on Naberezhno-Luhova Street (the former Mitsubishi NIKO showroom).

Information regarding the extent of the fire, the scale of the damage, and whether there were any casualties among staff or passers-by is currently being ascertained.

Zeekr is owned by Geely, which the NACP has included in its list of international sponsors of the war

Zeekr is owned by the Chinese automotive giant Geely. This holding company is fully controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, specifically:

its founder, Li Shufu, is a member of the Chinese parliament, and there are party cells operating within the company itself;

after the start of the full-scale invasion, the holding company deliberately continued to operate in Russia. At the same time, Geely has increased its sales there and pays millions in taxes to the Russian budget.

As a result, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention has added the company to the list of international sponsors of the war, as its taxes in Russia are being turned into weapons that are being sent to Ukraine.





Read more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv: destruction in 8 districts, casualties and people trapped under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 2 June

On the night of 2 June 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. The enemy used strike UAVs (Shahed),cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The attack took place in several waves throughout the night and early morning.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and other regions of Ukraine came under attack.

The most extensive damage was recorded in Kyiv. As of 8:30 am, the following is known:

4 fatalities;

58 injured (figures to be confirmed);

children are among the injured.

In Dnipro, the attack destroyed seven buildings and damaged a further 49. Six people were killed, including one rescue worker. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, as people may still be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed four-storey building. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

The enemy launched 15 drones and two missiles at Kharkiv, injuring 10 people. Hits were recorded in four districts of the city: Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Kyivskyi.

The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: four dead, 63 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS